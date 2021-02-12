Tipton County residents preparing for standing water to refreeze overnight

TIPTON, County. (WMC) - All eyes are on what could develop overnight as temperatures remain at or below freezing in Tipton County.
Covington Mayor Justin Hanson said the city dodged a bullet with the overnight storm.
“We started out with some thunder and pretty heavy sleet and freezing rain, our crews responded very quickly, started salting the roadways here and we faired a lot better than I thought,” Hanson said
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials was out salting the roads Wednesday evening which helped clear the roads significantly.
Officials are urging people to stay inside and not leave the house if it isn’t necessary.
Residents WMC spoke to said they’re grateful this ice storm wasn’t worse.
“This is nothing to 1994. That was a bad time. We didn’t have power probably a week and a half in 94′ so year this is just little baby steps to 94,” said Daniel Jarvis.
Covington Police Chief Larry Lindsey is reminding residents to take extra precautions as temperatures will likely remain cold in the next few weeks.
“Be extremely safe if you do lose power and you use a generator, make sure you have that generator out where it’s very well venilated, pay attention to your space heater, keep your space heater away from flammable areas and distanced from any kind of wood,” Lindsey said.
Residents in Tipton County also experienced a few power outages, according to Southwest TN Electric.
Officials are reminding residents to be vigilant, stay off the roads if at all possible, and to check on the elderly and pets.
