TRAFFIC ALERT: Icy conditions reported on Mid-South roadways

TRAFFIC ALERT: Icy conditions reported on Mid-South roadways
(Source: Pixabay.com)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 7:19 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve been tracking traffic across the Mid-South as icy conditions continue in all three states.

Tennessee

  • Accident on Getwell Rd. at Distriplex Dr.
  • Crash reported on Jackson Ave. at. N. Bingham St
  • Overturned vehicle reported on Shelby Drive and Third Street

Mississippi

  • Black ice reported on I-55 South of Batesville Bridges. Drivers have been asked to use caution in the area.

Drivers are being reminded to remove ice from their windshield, mirrors, roof, and head/tail lights before they leave for work this morning.

Check back for updates on road conditions across the Mid-South.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.