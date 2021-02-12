TRAFFIC ALERT: Icy conditions reported on Mid-South roadways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve been tracking traffic across the Mid-South as icy conditions continue in all three states.
- Accident on Getwell Rd. at Distriplex Dr.
- Crash reported on Jackson Ave. at. N. Bingham St
- Overturned vehicle reported on Shelby Drive and Third Street
- Black ice reported on I-55 South of Batesville Bridges. Drivers have been asked to use caution in the area.
Drivers are being reminded to remove ice from their windshield, mirrors, roof, and head/tail lights before they leave for work this morning.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.