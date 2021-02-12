Superintendent announces dates for SCS return to in-person learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced Friday schools would reopen for in-person learning next month, nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered doors across the district.
Ray said district employees will return to their buildings Feb. 22. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will return March 1, and sixth- through 12th-graders will return March 8.
Students have an option to remain virtual even after the return of in-person learning, Ray said.
Parents received a private video message from the superintendent prior to the announcement.
Employees will receive one-time bonuses upon their return. Certified school-based employees will receive $1,000 and classified school-based employees will receive $500.
Ray had been pushing for teacher vaccinations before reopening schools, but he’s faced increased questions and pressure in recent weeks from the governor and other state lawmakers.
Earlier this week, a bill that could force the district to reopen advanced after a Senate committee vote. The bill would give governors the authority to order schools to reopen for in-person learning during an emergency like a pandemic.
“We’re fought the good fight,” said Ray. “We’ve stood alone in Memphis and Shelby County against mounting pressure to reopen while COVID-19 cases spiked in our community.”
Ray said the downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the community coupled with vaccines are signals of hope.
This story will be updated.
