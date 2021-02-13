DeSoto County business starts fundraiser to help deputy injured in DUI crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The support for a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy who was injured in the line of duty is growing.
Over $50,000 have been raised for deputy Austin Eldridge through a GoFundMe and dozens of DeSoto County businesses are donating as well.
Eldridge was hit by a suspected drunk driver while helping a motorist tire last weekend.
A furniture store, The Wooden Door in Olive Branch, is holding a raffle on April 3. The winner will receive a new sectional valued at more than $2,000.
“We just want to help them. I think most people in the community want to help in some kind of way, whether it be big or small or just whatever they can give,” shared The Wooden Door Owners Emily and Michael Layson.
Tickets are $50 for one, or $100 dollars for three, you can buy tickets to the raffle in-store or through Venmo @wooden-door.
