Major Snowfall on the way-Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -As I am sure you have heard, a major storm will impact the Mid-South. An area of low pressure along the Gulf of Mexico will allow moisture to combine with the bitter cold temperatures that are already in place. The storm system will enter the Mid-South by Sunday.
A WINTER STORM WATCH will go into effect for the ENTIRE WMC Action News 5 coverage area at 12 p.m. Sunday and remain through Monday evening. The potential for heavy mixed precipitation and significant snowfall across East Arkansas, much of North Mississippi and West Tennessee including Memphis.
On Sunday the first round of precipitation could start as a few isolated pockets of sleet or a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain before changing over to all snow. Accumulations of ice are expected to be light but if we get any heavier pockets or if frozen precipitation takes longer to changer over we could see higher amounts of ice.
Any ice we see on Sunday should start to transition to snow by afternoon and evening.
Snow will become more widespread by the evening and it could be coming down pretty heavily at times. Although a few areas in North Mississippi could still see a mix as the snow line shifts south and east.
There may be a few periods where we see a lull in activity or lighter snow Sunday night but snow will continue off and on through the day on Monday.
At times on Monday, snow will be widespread and heavy.
Moisture will exit Monday night and snow will taper off.
Totals could change based on the track and timing of when sleet or freezing rain transitions to snow. Please check for the very latest info as we continue to monitor for any changes.
Temperatures will also remain below freezing until the end of the week. So any ice or snow that does fall and accumulate will remain in place for awhile. Another winter storm will likely threaten the Mid-South by midweek. We will keep you posted but for now let’s focus on the immediate storm system.
