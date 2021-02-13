Methodist Hospital raising awareness about heart health, employee gets heart transplant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Valentine’s Day approaching, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is looking to save hearts in a different way.
During Heart Health Month, they are educating the public about heart disease.
“I had a virus that’s called viral myocarditis. It caused me to have arrhythmias,” said Angel Pickett, Cardiovascular Improvement Outreach Coordinator, Methodist.
Arrhythmias is what caused Angel Pickett to pass out.
She was given a pacemaker and defibrillator in 2012.
“March of 2019 I had a heart transplant,” she said.
Pickett knows first-hand how important it is to maintain your heart health.
As the Cardiovascular Improvement Outreach Coordinator for Methodist South, she is encouraging people to do seek care for themselves as a part of Heart Month.
“People are waiting because of the pandemic and everything and it can cause more damage,” said Pickett.
Heart disease is the number one killer of women and men. Those who smoke, have high blood pressure or high cholesterol are at a greater risk of having heart disease.
Pickett said it’s important to regularly consult with your doctor to keep your cardiovascular health under control.
“Getting on medication, taking those medications the way they’re supposed to be taken is key,” said Pickett.
On February 25, Methodist South is hosting a free virtual luncheon to educate the public on the signs and symptoms of heart attacks. The event can be found on Methodist’s event page.
