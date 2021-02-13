Mid-South school districts making plans ahead of more winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South braces for another round of wintry weather, local schools are preparing for the potential threat that could keep teachers and students at home.
The second round of winter weather won’t just include ice, but potentially sleet and snow.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to local districts in West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas and North Mississippi about how they’re preparing.
Many School Districts already have Monday off for President’s Day.
Lakeland School System Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell said the district used one inclement weather day Thursday for the ice storm, and three inclement weather days for COVID-19 reasons after Christmas Break, that leaves the district with 4 inclement weather days available which would get the district through the rest of the week if necessary and then explore remote learning options for additional snow days if needed.
Bartlett City Schools has three built-in inclement weather days for the year.
The district used one of those days Thursday and is required by the Tennessee Department of Education to use all of those inclement weather days before changing to the 100% virtual model. Millington Schools were closed Thursday using their first snow day of the year.
School officials said the nutrition department is proactive when it comes to inclement weather providing both cold and hot meals in bulk in advance.
DeSoto County Schools officials said teachers informed their students last week about schoolwork in preparation for the wintry weather.
The District has only used one inclement weather day so far this school year.
WMC Action News 5 also reached out to Shelby County Schools, Collierville, Arlington, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion and Tipton County Schools regarding their snow day plans, we have not heard back.
