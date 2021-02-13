Mid-Southerners brace for major winter storm, race to grocery stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the cupboard is bare and the First Alert Weather team predicts snow, there’s only one place to go.
And you can be sure that the place will be packed.
At Cash Saver in Midtown Memphis, the cavalry, Jermaine has arrived to restock the bread shelves.
There’s lots of bread, milk, eggs and shoppers.
“I’ve never seen Cash Saver this crowded,” Kyla Hamilton told WMC Action News 5, “I’m like, what is going on? Snow. You can tell snow is on the way.”
Hanna Bland and boyfriend Brandon Crutcher stocked up at the grocery store, ready to cozy up at home if and when snow arrives Sunday, February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.
“I think we’re just going to hang out and enjoy the snow day,” said Bland, “you know, make it a movie day.”
“I love it. It’s awesome,” Crutcher said, “Snow kind of brings out the kid in everyone. You get to settle down, drink something hot, cook something and be with family.”
At Roy Good Hardware on Lamar Avenue, owner Charles Nabors is doing a brisk business on a Friday night.
“Make sure you got your outside faucet covered,” he warned homeowners, “Maybe leave the water running, drip a little bit.”
He said bags of snowmelt are in high demand right now.
“Ice melter is probably the biggest thing,” he said, “I’ve sold a few snow shovels and electric heaters have been flying off the shelves, just generally cold weather merchandise. Hopefully, everybody has some kind of heat somewhere they can get in and out of the weather because it sounds like the dangerous cold.”
Back at Cash Saver, canned goods are a good choice in case the power goes out and you can’t use your stove or microwave.
Toilet paper and beer are popular staples, too, as Memphis and the Mid-South get ready to get snow.
“Yeah, it’s always a pretty big deal,” said Bland, “Everyone always kinds of freaks out about snow. But I’m excited for it!”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.