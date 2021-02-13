MLGW expects all power to be restored by midnight after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers still don’t have power after Thursday’s ice storm and now even more winter weather is expected in the coming days.
Thursday’s storm brought power outages to many across the Mid-South.
“We have over 20,000 customers that have been impacted by this storm,” said Peter Miller, who lives in Midtown. “They need to come take care of the powerline and I can take care of everything else and get the tree chopped up and everything.”
In Hickory Hill, one resident said he’s been without power since Thursday morning and hasn’t heard from MLGW on when this will be fixed.
“They need to come take care of the powerline and I can take care of everything else and get the tree chopped up and everything,” said Gale Jones Carson, VP of Community & External Affairs, MLGW.
“We expect 95% restoration for our customers who have been out sine yesterday to be restored by midnight tonight,” he told WMC Action News 5.
With the cold weather sticking around over the weekend and into next week, MLGW recommends customers keep their thermostat at 68 degrees and above to avoid pipes freezing.
If pipes do freeze they recommend you call them immediately.
As for some things to not do, Carson said “We suggest that customers do not try to heat their homes with the oven, it is very dangerous. If customers have generators they should not have them inside their homes, they should not have generators in garages.”
Carson also said trees are a big challenge in the Shelby County area because there are so many.
“We have about 32 tree trimming crews that are here, we have a total of 79 crews that are working to quickly and safely restores services to our customers,” he said.
Carson said to never assumer MLGW is aware of a power outage happening in their area and says to always call to report one.
