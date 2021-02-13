Monday is a First Alert Weather Day-Frigid weekend & snow on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The frigid blast of air that has kept temperatures super cold will remain across the Mid-South and well into next week as a major winter storm develops to our west. This storm will bring significant impacts the Mid-South Sunday afternoon through Monday bringing freezing rain, sleet, and accumulating snowfall. A WINTER STORM WATCH will go into effectvSunday afternoon and remain in place through 12 AM Tuesday.
TODAY: Cloudy with a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits to lower teens.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix late in the day and evening along with highs only near 30 and lows in the upper teens.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with snow likely for much of the day and into the evening along with high temperatures in the lower 20s and overnight lows near 10 degrees. Early estimates show snowfall amounts across the Mid-South averaging 2 to 4 inches with higher amounts likely in many areas. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the lower 20s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Wednesday will be cloudy with a wintry mix, highs in the lower 30s, and lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix along with highs near 30 and lows near 20. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.