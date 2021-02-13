Monday is a First Alert Weather Day-Frigid weekend & snow on the way

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with snow likely for much of the day and into the evening along with high temperatures in the lower 20s and overnight lows near 10 degrees. Early estimates show snowfall amounts across the Mid-South averaging 2 to 4 inches with higher amounts likely in many areas. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the lower 20s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Wednesday will be cloudy with a wintry mix, highs in the lower 30s, and lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix along with highs near 30 and lows near 20. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.