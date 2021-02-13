MPD investigating fatal weekend shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a vandalism call turned fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
Memphis Police Department says around 6:50 a.m. officers responded to a vandalism call on Nightingale Drive in Frayser when they were notified that shots were fired.
One woman was found shot. MPD says she did not survive her injuries.
The suspect, who was reportedly known to the victim, fled the scene before Memphis police arrived.
If you have any information on this investigation, call 901-528-CASH.
