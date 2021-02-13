Oxford mayor declares local state of emergency, city under winter storm watch

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Oxford is under a winter storm watch and Mayor Robyn Tannehill has declared a local state of emergency.
A temporary emergency shelter is in place at Oxford Activity Center at the corner of Price Street and Molly Barr Road. It will be open Saturday night at 9 p.m. for anyone in need of a warm place to stay during the winter storm and will remain open until further notice.
The city says it will be staffed 24 hours a day, cots will be available and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Arrangments for food and other items are being made with churches and organizations in the community.
Anyone who needs transportation to the shelter can call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 for help.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.