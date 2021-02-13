Road crews prepare for snow as winter weather threats move in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The ice is not yet melted from the recent ice storm and now, snow is predicted.
It all means plenty of cold temperatures and possible dicey driving conditions.
At Collins yard, things are ready to move out if necessary.
“Being on top of it is critical. The more you’re on top of it, the faster you can get equipment out there,” said Robert Knecht, Director of Memphis Public Works.
Knecht said his crews are on top of what the weather may bring like a lot of snow.
On Saturday, he said trucks will be out pre-treating the roadways, bridges and overpasses with brine.
It can prevent the first couple of inches of snow, which are the most slippery, from sticking.
At Collins yard, there are huge mounds of brine as well sand and other treatments.
Knecht said the city does have snow plows that can be used to clear the roadways but there are drawbacks noted when they were used several years ago.
“We got many complaints pushing snow in people’s driveways and their aprons. They couldn’t get out. There was a push back in that,” he said.
And Knecht cautions if you are out driving give the trucks treating the roads a wide berth. He said on Thursday a motorist drove into the back of one of the trucks treating the roads.
The cold weather can also bring fires from people trying to stay warm in their homes. Space heaters can be a big problem if they are not used properly.
“Make sure those trip switches work. Three feet from everything and never leave them on all night,” Knecht said.
Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire department adds people should also try to prevent their pipes from bursting by keeping cabinet doors open and letting the water drip in the faucets.
One other matter, the city may have to deal with is fallen trees or branches in the road.
Call 311 if you see that.
So far Robert Knecht said the city has removed 24 fallen trees.
Of course this is all a waiting game for the city, county and state as everyone waits to see what happens.
