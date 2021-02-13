Shelby County vaccinations sites open today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department says its vaccination sites are open today, for those who have an appointment, after closing due to harsh winter weather conditions.
The sites include:
- Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road
- Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road
- Appling Inspection Station – 2355 Appling City Cove
SCHD says all appointments for these locations have been filled.
With more winter weather conditions in the forecast, the health department plans to add any updates on closures at www.shelbytnhealth.com.
