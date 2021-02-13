Sleet and snow are on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with passing flurries this evening into tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low to mid teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits. Winds will be northeast at 10-20 mph.
SUNDAY: A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from noon Sunday through Monday night. A wintry mix is possible during the day but especially by afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the low 20s with a gusty northeast wind. Sleet, freezing rain and snow will become more widespread by late Sunday night. Low temperatures will drop into the mid teens.
MONDAY SNOW: It will remain well below freezing with another round of snow in the middle of the day into the evening. Snow totals will range from 3-6 inches on average, but much higher amounts are possible in some areas. Temperatures will drop into the single digits Monday night behind the snow.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will only be in the teens and 20s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of wintry mix or snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
