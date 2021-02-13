Warming center opens in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As temperatures continue to drop and threats of a winter storm arise, The City of Memphis has opened its second warming center.
The warming center welcomes those in need to the Ruth Tate Senior Center located at 1620 Marjorie Street.
The center will open Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 4:00 pm and remain open until further notice.
Memphis will begin offering transportation to the warming center starting at 6:00 pm. If you need a ride to the center, contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at (901) 297-1680.
If you’re looking for overnight shelter, contact the Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, or for additional local shelters call (901) 529-4545.
If you have any questions, call the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.
