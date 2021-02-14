DeSoto County vaccine site closed Monday due to inclement weather

COVID-19 vaccinations at the Landers Center is closed Monday, February 15. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:28 PM

DeSoto County (WMC) - Due to significant ice and snowfall across parts of the Mid-South, the Landers Center vaccination site will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, according to Mississippi’s State Department of Health.

All appointments will resume Sunday, February 21. 

That means, if you already have an appointment, you will be automatically rescheduled for the same time on that date. 

The Health Department said they will send out notifications by phone, text, or email.

