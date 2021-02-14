MSDH: Vaccination appointments could be canceled due to winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health says the Mid-South winter storm could cause vaccine cancellations Monday.
Due to the weather, MSDH says many of the vaccination sites will likely close.
If your appointment is canceled, the department will automatically re-schedule for the same time on another day.
MSDH says you will receive a notification of the new appointment information by call, text or email.
At this time, first responders, adults age 65 and older and anyone between the ages of 18-64 with certain chronic health conditions are eligible for the vaccine.
You can call 877-978-6453 if you need help with vaccination appointments.
