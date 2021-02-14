Oxford police reporting at least 5 crashes in first few hours of snowfall

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department is reporting at least five crashes on Highway 6 within the first few hours of snowfall.
Officers are reporting that most toads in the city now have at least some ice and Highway 6 is the most dangerous location.
The department is urging motorists to use caution when on the roads and to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.
OPD says the Mississippi Department of Transportation has been notified of the crashes.
