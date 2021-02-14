Stocking up: Shoppers prepare for nearly 8 inches of snow across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter weather is bearing down on the Mid-South and that means you need to prepare your home for unusually cold temperatures as well as ice and snow.
Driving on the roads Sunday and the rest of the week will most likely be very dangerous with ice and snow.
But the cold temperatures are also something one local hardware store owner says homeowners need to prepare for now.
“They’re predicting this could be significant and so people are taking it seriously,” said Ben Whitten, Owner of Whitten Brothers Hardware in Orange Mound.
Whitten has seen a serious uptick in business with potentially 6 to 8 inches of ice and snow, along with potentially single digit temperatures in the Mid-South starting Sunday night.
“We’ve gotten 3 times as many phone calls today because other places are out of items that they’re needing,” said Whitten.
The shelves at Whitten Brothers have gotten pretty bare too.
“Unfortunately we don’t have much left on those categories and I think that’s true from what I hear, that’s true of most hardware stores in the city,” said Whitten.
Whitten Brothers Hardware does still have insulation for pipes.
Ben said insulating exposed pipes and covering outdoor faucets is very important to avoid pipes bursting.
“Cold temperatures I think is a major concern, especially for faucets, your plumbing pipes,” Whitten told WMC.
Ben also said you can help avoid ice accumulating on your car windshield by covering it with cardboard or a blanket.
Sunday, WMC found one local service contractor buying one of the last wall mounted heaters left at Whitten Brothers Hardware.
“Oh man it’s going to get cold and trying to get some people some heat, trying to do some service calls trying to make sure everybody has heat this winter,” said Myron Lowe, local service contractor.
Ben said preparation is critical for all homeowners to avoid worst-case scenarios this coming week.
“Six inches is a lot for us,” said Whitten. “If you’re able to stay in. But otherwise, just be careful.”
Ice from the storm earlier this week still hasn’t fully melted from tree branches, and with even more ice expected, more trees may fall over and knock out power.
You need to prepare just in case you do not have power this week and please be careful around tree branches with ice on them because they may fall.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.