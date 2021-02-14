Suspect charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man suspected of fatally shooting a Memphis Fire Department veteran has been arrested, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives arrested 22-year-old Cedric Richardson after he allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Terrence Taylor Friday at the Miller Creek apartments near Germantown.
SCSO says Richardson is facing several felony charges including first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of a felony, criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
