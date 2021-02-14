Winter storm is coming: Mid-South crews prepare for dicey roads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With this next round of winter weather heading towards the Mid-South, crews are preparing, trying to keep Mid-South streets as safe as possible.
We are still dealing with the effects of the last winter storm.
Many parking lots remain covered with layers of slush and even ice in some spots, but now the Midsouth is preparing for round two starting Sunday.
Public works director Robert Knecht says crews are preparing for more winter weather.
“It’s going to be a continuous operation for as long as we need to be continuous.,” said Knecht.
On Saturday, crews fanned out to pre-treat major roadways, bridges and overpasses with brine.
Knecht said that can prevent the first couple inches of snow from sticking to the roadways.
But that might be a challenge with snow combining with lingering freezing temperatures.
“That’s going to be the key for our staff over the next few days kind of keep up with the bridges and overpasses,” said Knecht. “We’re going to have some experiences with waterline breaks. We’ve already started seeing from MLGW’s side so we’re going to have to get out there and help in those situations.”
Other parts of the Mid-South are also preparing.
Crews in Arkansas and Mississippi have been treating roads all week and will be closely monitoring road conditions as Sunday’s round of winter weather moves in.
Remember, if you don’t have to get on the road, officials ask that you stay at home and stay safe.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.