Winter Storm Warning begins at noon today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will remain bitterly cold as arctic air remains across the Mid-South. A stray shower containing sleet and freezing or even mixed in with snow will be possible through the early afternoon but the more widespread activity will arrive this evening. The first several waves of moisture may fall as sleet possibly mixing in with snow in areas along and north of I-40 , whereas in the form of sleet and maybe even some freezing rain for areas along and south of I-40. This will mean some accumulation of ice for some areas. Most areas will see mainly snow on Monday but snow could still mix in with sleet at times especially for areas in North Mississippi. A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect today from noon and remain in place through 12 AM Tuesday.