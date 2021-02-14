Winter Storm Warning begins at noon today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will remain bitterly cold as arctic air remains across the Mid-South. A stray shower containing sleet and freezing or even mixed in with snow will be possible through the early afternoon but the more widespread activity will arrive this evening. The first several waves of moisture may fall as sleet possibly mixing in with snow in areas along and north of I-40 , whereas in the form of sleet and maybe even some freezing rain for areas along and south of I-40. This will mean some accumulation of ice for some areas. Most areas will see mainly snow on Monday but snow could still mix in with sleet at times especially for areas in North Mississippi. A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect today from noon and remain in place through 12 AM Tuesday.
TODAY: A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will be likely. Highs will only climb into the 20s. Northerly winds will be gusting at 10-20 mph putting wind chiils in the single digits and below zero for some.
TONIGHT: Wintry mix will become more widespread and in some areas transition to snow. Lows will fall into the teens and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: Periods of snow and sleet likely and some bands of snow could be heavy at times. Snow totals will range from 3-8″ on average but there may be some higher totals in areas where we get heavy snowfall.
MONDAY NIGHT: Snow tapering off by midnight with lows around 10 degrees and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the lower 20s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Wednesday will be cloudy with a wintry mix, highs in the lower 30s, and lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix along with highs near 30 and lows near 20. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.
