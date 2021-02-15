ArDOT prepares for snow as storm approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been busy at work prepping the roads for snow expected to come Sunday night and still trying to get ice off the roads in some areas.
The District 10 Engineer, Brad Smithee, says that they’re still not finished from last week and clearing ice from roads. Crews from every branch have been called in to work in Mississippi, Poinsett, and south Craighead counties.
They have changed out the blades on their snowplows and are bringing in extra crews.
Smithee says they will treat the roads with brine if temperatures warm up- so that it doesn’t freeze. They also may apply rock salt to the roads Sunday.
He says he thinks the roads are as prepared as possible, but that doesn’t mean you need to be on them.
“You know, I mean, if it’s a life or death situation, you’ve gotta get to the hospital, you’ve gotta make a choice. If you want to get some good salty french fries at your local McDonald’s, Burger King, Sonic, whatever it may be, it may not be a good choice,” said Smithee.
He says you should ask yourself how important the trip is before getting behind the wheel.
“Is your trip so important to you that you’re willing to wreck your car? It’s that simple. Is it so important to you if that accident causes your life? It’s your decision,” said Smithee.
Smithee says the plow trucks can move the snow a lot easier than ice, and they will clear the roads as quickly as they can.
If you must be on the roads, drive slow and don’t tailgate.
