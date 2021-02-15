Before the storm: Tips on what to do before and during freezing weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second wave of winter weather is expected to gust through the Mid-South beginning Sunday night, leaving behind up to eight inches of snow.
So, just before the big storm hits, here’s how city leaders are working to keep you safe:
Road crews from TDOT, the City of Memphis and Shelby County will deploy salt and sand trucks to treat roads before the precipitation moves in on Sunday.
“The Emergency Operations Center will be staffed in order to remain in contact with our local emergency services partners and public works coordinators throughout Shelby County,” added Director Jones.
Warming Centers Operated by the City of Memphis:
- Warming Centers are open at the Hollywood Community Center at 1560 N Hollywood Ave and Ruth Tate Senior Center located at 1620 Marjorie Street
- MATA is providing free transportation. Call (901) 636-2525 to request transportation assistance
- Both locations are open 24 hours a day until further notice
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital offered winter safety tips for your kids and your home:
Space Heaters:
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions
- Place only on the floor— Use no other surfaces
- Keep 3 feet away from anything flammable and designate a 3-foot “Child-free and Pet-free zone” around it
- Use no extension cord
- Unplug the cord after it is turned off
- Never leave unattended
Carbon Monoxide Alarms:
- Carbon Monoxide alarms should be placed on every floor of your home, especially near sleeping areas
- Test alarms every month
- If warming your vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it
- During and after a snow storm, make sure vents to your dryer, furnace, stove and fireplace are clear of snow buildup
- A generator should only be used in a well-ventilated location outdoors, away from windows, doors and vent openings
Safe Sleep:
- Extra blankets can seem cozy in a baby’s crib, but soft bedding can block a baby’s airway during sleep
- A firm mattress and a tight-fitting crib sheet is all that baby needs
- Baby can wear a sleep sack (a wearable blanket) to help keep warm during cold weather months
At Play:
While it is unlikely that children will be injured while sledding, the possibility exists. Taking the time to follow these guidelines will help to ensure a fun, warm and safe time.
- Get the Right Kind of Sled— Best sleds can be steered by their riders and have brakes to slow them
- Select the Right Spot— A hill that is not too steep, not near a street or parking lot, not near ponds, trees, fences or other potential hazards
- Wear the Proper Gear— A helmet is a must; Helmets designed for winter sports are best, but if your child doesn’t have one, make sure a bicycle helmet or one similar is worn
- Proper Dress-- Warm clothing including gloves and boots; No scarves or other clothing that could get caught on the sled and pose a strangulation hazard
- When-- Only daytime sledding when visibility is better; Never allow a sled to be pulled by a moving vehicle
- Follow the Rules—Young sledders (age 5 and younger) should sled with an adult; Sledders should always sit face-forward and go down the hill one at a time; Remind to keep their arms and legs within the sled at all times; Teach if they are on a sled that won’t stop, to roll off it and get away from it; Sledders should walk up the side of the hill and leave room in the middle for other sledders
- Most important-- ALWAYS be sure that a responsible adult is there to actively supervise
In the car:
- Child Safety Seats and Winter Coats
- Bulky coats can create loose child safety seat harness, putting your child at risk of injury In the event of a vehicle crash
- Lay coat or jacket over your child after they are safely secured
Citizens are urged to prepare now for the impending winter weather. Travel will be treacherous and is strongly discouraged.
