City of Memphis taking over vaccine operations at Pipkin Building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is stepping in to take over COVID-19 vaccination efforts at the Pipkin Building.
The Shelby County Health Department has managed the Pipkin site since vaccines came to the Mid-South, but it’s been plagued by long lines, people skipping lines and other issues.
The City of Memphis currently operates a vaccination site on Appling Road for second doses. In a statement Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland cited the Appling location’s success and said they will implement the same strategy at the Pipkin Building.
“As we have been for nearly a year now, the City of Memphis continues to stand ready to help in the fight against this virus in any way we can,” reads Strickland’s statement. “Stepping in to help the Shelby County Health Department at the Pipkin Building vaccination site is just another example of that. We’ve been successfully operating the Appling vaccination site for few weeks now, and we’ll implement the same strategy at Pipkin.”
