DeSoto County declares emergency because of winter weather conditions

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Desoto County Board of Supervisors declared a local Proclamation of Emergency in response to winter weather conditions.
According to DeSoto County officials, travel conditions are becoming increasingly dangerous and some roads are impassable. Trees, limbs and powerlines are at risk of falling because of the weight of wintry precipitation.
The emergency proclamation authorizes the use of extra resources to help with storm response efforts.
DeSoto County Emergency Services is asking everyone to use extreme caution in the coming days as the region faces record-breaking cold and wind chills below zero.
- Stay home and do not drive unless it is an extreme emergency.
- Gas companies as that thermostats be set to 68 degrees or less to help conserve natural gas consumption.
- Be careful with alternative heat sources.
- Make sure space heaters are placed away from flammable materials and not left unattended.
- Don’t use stoves for heat because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Only operate generators outdoors. Do not use inside homes or garages.
- Let water drip from faucets to relieve water pressure and help prevent frozen/bursting pipes.
- If you suspect your pipes are frozen and may have burst, turn off your water at the main shut-off valve and call a plumber.
- Stay clear of downed power lines. Even if the electricity appears to have been turned off, leave the lines alone.
- Turn off all home appliances to prevent a surge once the power is turned on again.
Monitor the DeSoto County Government and DeSoto County Emergency Services Facebook pages for updated info.
