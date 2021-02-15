Entergy, MLGW reporting outages as winter storm continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As snowfall becomes a bit heavier, we’ll be keeping an eye on power outages in the Mid-South. Entergy in Arkansas and Mississippi and Memphis Light, Gas and Water in the Bluff City are reporting some outages as of 9:07 a.m.
MLGW is reporting only 16 customers without power at this time.
Arkansas Entergy outages
- Crittenden: 28
- Cross: 0
- Lee: 18
- Mississippi: 515
- Phillips: 15
- Poinsett: 0
- St. Francis: 124
Mississippi Entergy outages
- Coahoma: 1
- DeSoto: 33
- Panola: 6
- Tate: 1
- Tunica: 1
This story will be updated periodically as harsh winter weather conditions continue.
