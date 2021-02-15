Entergy, MLGW reporting outages as winter storm continues

Entergy, MLGW reporting outages as winter storm continues
(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 9:07 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As snowfall becomes a bit heavier, we’ll be keeping an eye on power outages in the Mid-South. Entergy in Arkansas and Mississippi and Memphis Light, Gas and Water in the Bluff City are reporting some outages as of 9:07 a.m.

MLGW is reporting only 16 customers without power at this time.

[ https://outagemap.mlgw.org/OutageSummary.php ]

Arkansas Entergy outages

  • Crittenden: 28
  • Cross: 0
  • Lee: 18
  • Mississippi: 515
  • Phillips: 15
  • Poinsett: 0
  • St. Francis: 124

Mississippi Entergy outages

  • Coahoma: 1
  • DeSoto: 33
  • Panola: 6
  • Tate: 1
  • Tunica: 1

This story will be updated periodically as harsh winter weather conditions continue.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.