First of SCS elementary teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first group of Shelby County Schools elementary teachers were able to get vaccinated Monday after the Shelby County Mayor’s Officer notified them of a limited availability.
County officials told SCS there were doses of the vaccine available that needed to be administered or SCHD would possibly have to throw them away.
This comes after some teachers have been pushing to get vaccinated before returning to the classroom on Feb. 22 with students Pre K through fifth grade returning for in-person learning on March 1.
The district says this distribution is not apart of the SCS employee vaccination plan that has been in the works.
In a news release about the last-minute vaccinations, SCS says vaccines are optional for employees:
“The vaccines will be free for all employees, but please understand they are totally optional. While our goal is to ensure every employee has an opportunity to receive the vaccine, those who completed the interest survey in January will have access first.”
