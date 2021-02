Starting about 10am this morning, Sunday, February 14, 2021, the repair of a 3rd water main break was completed around 10pm tonight, a 10” line, a 12” line and the last, a 4” line in various areas of town. 12 hours in freezing cold weather on our behalf, the men of the Water/Sewer and Street Departments went above and beyond to serve our citizens. Thank a city employee if you see one, we are grateful for their service and work!!