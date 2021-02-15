Heavy snow & dangerous cold impact the Mid-South

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain below freezing tomorrow, but we will see a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will only be around 20 degrees on Tuesday. Therefore, there will not be much snow melting. Low temperatures will drop to the single digits and teens on Tuesday night. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s on Wednesday afternoon. Another winter storm will arrive on Wednesday morning and last through Thursday. Sleet and snow will be likely with best chances for sleet in north Mississippi. Up to a quarter inch of ice will be possible. Snowfall totals will be around 4 inches, which will only add onto the snow already on the ground from Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Thursday and lower 30s on Friday.