Heavy snow & dangerous cold impact the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After snow and sleet impacted the Mid-South yesterday, most of the roads will be slick. Snow will continue all morning and afternoon. Some snow may linger through this evening. Many areas have already received 1-2″ of snow and another 5 or more inches is likely. Some areas may receive up to 12 inches of snow. Wind chills will be below zero all day and high temperatures will only be in the teens this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the single digits tonight. Road conditions will likely remain dangerous for the next few days.
Today: Cloudy. 90% snow. High: 15 degrees. Wind: North 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low: 4 degrees. Wind: Northeast 5 to 15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain below freezing tomorrow, but we will see a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will only be around 20 degrees on Tuesday. Therefore, there will not be much snow melting. Low temperatures will drop to the single digits and teens on Tuesday night. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s on Wednesday afternoon. Another winter storm will arrive on Wednesday morning and last through Thursday. Sleet and snow will be likely with best chances for sleet in north Mississippi. Up to a quarter inch of ice will be possible. Snowfall totals will be around 4 inches, which will only add onto the snow already on the ground from Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Thursday and lower 30s on Friday.
WEEKEND: We will finally see snow melting away this weekend as temperatures rise into the lower 40s Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. We will have sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s this weekend.
