Live Updates: Historic snowfall in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A President’s Day storm is on track to deliver as much several inches of sleet and snow in the Memphis area with higher accumulations in surrounding communities. The latest updates from the WMC Action News 5 newsroom:
12:12 p.m.: MLGW has closed its community offices for the day, citing deteriorating weather conditions. Customers can still conduct business on their account by calling 901-544-6549. The utility remains prepared to respond to outages. Problems appear limited at this time, with the MLGW map showing 10 scattered outages and 118 customers without electricity.
11:38 a.m.: Germantown police report deteriorating road conditions and several stranded vehicles on steep grades in the city. Crews are actively working to clear streets.
11 a.m.: Memphis International Airport is still open and crews have been working around the clock to clear runways and taxiways. But more than a dozen flights have been canceled for the day. Passengers can check flight statuses here.
10:45 a.m.: In an interview with WMC Action News 5, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings described the weather as some of the worst he has seen since 1994. The department is now following an inclement weather crash policy, meaning officers will not respond to crashes where no one is injured. Drivers should instead take photos to document the damage and file a report over phone or in person at a police precinct within five days.
Officers are also checking on seniors and the homeless population, offering rides to warming center if people need them. Rallings urged people not to go out if they can avoid it. ”I’ve got several words: Slow down, slow down, slow down,” he said. It’s a message that has been echoed by city crews working to keep road clears.
