Local grocery and hardware stores running low on supplies as Mid-Southerners brace for winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Area stores have been inundated with people who have been rushing to buy food and other supplies they need to ride out this winter storm.
By the time snow started falling Sunday morning, Mid Southerners had cleared out large sections of hardware stores and even the bread aisle at some grocery stores.
“We received a truck in on Friday and as a Friday afternoon it was mostly gone,” local hardware store owner said.
Germantown Hardware has been so busy over the last few days with people dropping by to pick up ice scrapers, snow shovels, ice melt and anything else they could get their hands on to prepare for the winter storm.
By Sunday morning, the manager said they were clean out of supplies.
“Just everything you can possibly think of that we would need during this time. Heaters, Duraflame logs, if you asked for it, we had it. Now everything is depleted. We are trying to get an emergency truck in tomorrow morning. We can’t guarantee it, but hopefully we’ll have that in,” he said.
It was the same story at Whitten Brothers hardware in Memphis.
The owner told WMC Action News 5 he’s been getting three times the volume of phone calls he usually gets with people looking for supplies that the regular hardware stores ran out of.
Mid-Southerners have been packing grocery stores and the bread aisles are bare at many stores.
“I think we’re just gonna hang out and enjoy the snow day, you know. Make it a movie day,” said Hanna Bland, who was out shopping.
Road crews have also been preparing by pre-treating streets across the city of Memphis.
Officials are urging everyone to stay off the roads and if they must get on the roads for anything, to take it slow.
