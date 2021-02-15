Mayor Strickland gives update on city preparedness in midst of snow storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is hunkering down as a major snow storm sweeps through parts of the Mid-South.
Mayor Jim Strickland is urging citizens to stay home as road conditions are expected to worsen in the upcoming days.
“There’s no doubt that it’s getting worse,” Strickland told WMC. “There is some ice in there and the amount of snow is causing some cars to fall and it’s just so much easier if people stayed at home and hunker down for a couple of days.”
With temperatures forecasted to be as low as 10 degrees, the city of Memphis opened local warming centers for those needing shelter.
“We have two warming centers and we’ve partnered with non-profit homeless agencies to go out and convince everyone to come with us,” said Strickland.
Rides are available to these locations by calling (901)-267-1680.
Frigid weather and frozen wind contributed to thousands of power outages across the Mid-South Thursday.
Strickland confirmed as of Monday, there are only over 100 outages, but city crews are prepared for new damages that may come.
“We’re prepared. Our public works office is in constant contact with MLGW and will offer any assistance that we can,” he said.
