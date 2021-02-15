Memphis Police Department using Inclement Weather Crash Policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is enforcing their inclement weather policy for accidents.
Here are the steps you should follow if there is only minor damage and no injures or alcohol involved.
- Drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information, and tag numbers of the vehicles involved
- Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved
- Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident. This should be done within five working days
- An officer or PST will complete a crash report or a “Non-Investigated Crash Report” (NIR)
This policy will be implemented until further notice.
