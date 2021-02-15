Memphis Public Works ready to plow major roadways covered in snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis has been busy making sure the city is ready for this snowstorm. Robert Knecht, the director for Memphis Public Works joined us live Monday morning to share how the city has prepared.
Knecht said crews have been working quite a bit putting down salt and treating all major roads and overpasses around the city.
“We are getting ready to put our plows into service,” he said. “So we’re going to be basically putting everything we have into service today.”
He says this is one of the first times in years that the city has had any reason to use the equipment.
They have also been working with the Tennessee Department of Transporation to coordinate plowing strategies for major roadways like the interstate and highways.
Knecht advises anyone who decides to go out in the snow to plan accordingly, stay off any side streets as much as possible and center their routes around major state roadways that have been treated.
“The city is going to also play center streets -- Airways, Perkins, Winchester, Same Cooper and Frayser Boulevard,” he said. We’re going to try to cover some additional routes that aren’t the state routes in order to make sure there’s at least one or two lanes open.”
