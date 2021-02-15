More bitter cold and another winter weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light snow will slowly taper off. It will remain breezy and cloudy. Wind chills will be below zero through evening. Temperatures will hold in the low teens.
TONIGHT: Expect clouds overnight with low temperatures from -5 to zero. Road conditions will likely remain dangerous for the next few days.
TUESDAY: It will remain below freezing tomorrow with clouds and maybe a little sun if you are lucky. High temperatures will only be around 15. Therefore, there will not be much snow or ice melting. Low temperatures will drop to the single digits and teens on Tuesday night with snow showers late, especially in eastern Arkansas.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER: Temperatures will reach the upper 20s with more snow, sleet and freezing rain likely with another big system. Snowfall totals will range from 2-4 inches in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee with more sleet and ice in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Thursday.
FRIDAY: Lows will be back in the single digits Friday morning with highs around 30.
WEEKEND: We will finally see snow melting away this weekend as temperatures rise into the lower 40s Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. We will have sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s this weekend.
