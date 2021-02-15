New dates set for COVID-19 vaccinations after Monday’s cancellations

By Anthony Warren | February 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 11:16 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments slated for Monday have been rescheduled, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

State-run drive-through vaccination centers were shut down Monday due to the freezing weather.

Individuals slated to receive shots have had their appointments rescheduled for later this week and early next week.

A list of the new dates are shown below:

  • Thursday, Feb. 18 - Pike County
  • Friday, Feb. 19 - Hinds and Lowndes counties
  • Saturday, Feb. 20 - Forrest, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lauderdale, Lee, Madison, Neshoba, Rankin and Warren counties
  • Sunday, Feb. 21 - DeSoto, Lafayette, Leflore and Panola counties

A large group of first-dose vaccination appointments usually becomes available on the scheduling website early on Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Check https://covidvaccine.umc.edu at these times if you are looking for a first-dose appointment.

Those currently eligible include adults 65 and older and those ages 18 to 64 with certain chronic health conditions. Healthcare professionals and EMTs/paramedics also are eligible.

