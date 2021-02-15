Police search for missing 12-year-old as temperatures drop across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing child.
Twelve-year-old Dematkis Tate was last seen around 10:00 Sunday morning, but his family didn’t realize he was missing until 5:00 Monday morning.
He was last seen near Walnut Grove Road behind East High School.
Demarkis is a black male, 5″, 165-lbs, with a light complexion and short hair.
Temperatures continue to drop across Memphis and police are still searching for Tate.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 545-2677.
