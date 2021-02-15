Shelby Co. reschedules COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:08 PM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Inclement weather has forced the Shelby County Health Department to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

All appointments scheduled for Thursday, February 11, and Friday, February 12 have been rescheduled to Thursday, February 18, and Friday, February 19 respectively.

Currently, the health department is vaccinating first responders and health care workers listed in phases 1a1 & 1a2, funeral/mortuary workers, and all persons age 70+.

When new appointments are available, they will be posted at https://shelby.community/.

