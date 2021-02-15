Shelby County, DeSoto County COVID-19 vaccination sites closed Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Widespread snow and hazardous road conditions prompted health leaders in Shelby County and DeSoto County to close COVID-19 vaccination sites Tuesday.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, all four sites are closed Tuesday and appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.
The health department will determine whether locations will open on a day-to-day basis during inclement weather. They anticipate a decision about Wednesday by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Visit www.shelby.community for more information.
The Mississippi State Department of Health closed several vaccination sites across the state, including the Landers Center in DeSoto County. All testing locations are also closed.
No rescheduled dates have been announced.
Stay updated at healthyms.com.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.