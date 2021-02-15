Snow continues to slow down COVID-19 vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccinations across the Mid-South are already being impacted by the winter weather.
Many sites in Mississippi have already been canceled and rescheduled.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said this weekend if people can get to their appointment safely they should still go get vaccinated.
And across the river in Shelby County, the health department administered hundreds of doses ahead of a messy weather week.
“Super thankful. I was hoping with this week and the weather I may be able to have an opportunity to get vaccinated so I’m thrilled,” said Lindsey Rea, who got vaccinated at the Pipkin Building.
With hundreds of COVID-19 vaccinations doses on hand and inches of snow expected, The Shelby County Health Department opened up vaccinations Sunday at the Pipkin Building to get those doses on hand into arms ahead of a possibly very complicated week of weather.
“A dear friend of mine called me and told me to come down and I was successful,” said Jennifer. “This is the third time I’ve tried and it was successful.”
Many people said they were able to get vaccinated at the Pipkin Building Sunday without an appointment.
The Shelby County Health Department said it used vaxqueue to invite people to get vaccinated.
Shelby County public vaccinations were already canceled for Monday but if more have to be postponed because of weather, the call will come either the afternoon or evening before or first thing the morning of vaccination day.
More than a dozen Mississippi counties have called off public vaccinations Monday, including DeSoto County.
Those appointments have been rescheduled to Sunday, February 21.
The people WMC spoke to Sunday at the Pipkin Building said they waited more than two hours in line.
WMC also got reports of some people being turned away this weekend.
Arkansas Department of Health said individual providers will make the call to cancel vaccinations or not, it won’t be a county-wide decision.
West Memphis is planning a clinic on Saturday and it’s still a go as of now.
