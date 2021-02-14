Snow is falling but much more is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow and sleet, a north wind at 15 MPH, lows in the low to mid teens, and single digit wind chills.
MONDAY: Cloudy with snow, heavy at times, along with a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH, highs only in the low to mid teens, and wind chills near or below zero.
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with flurries, a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, lows near 5 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid to upper teens and lows in the low to mid teens. Wednesday will be cloudy with snow likely along with highs in the upper 20s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, highs again in the upper 20s, and lows in the mid teens. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 30 and lows near 20.
