Snow is falling but much more is on the way

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid to upper teens and lows in the low to mid teens. Wednesday will be cloudy with snow likely along with highs in the upper 20s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, highs again in the upper 20s, and lows in the mid teens. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 30 and lows near 20.