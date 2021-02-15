Winter weather causing dangerous snow and road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow started coming down around the Mid-South Sunday morning, sending the city of Memphis Public Works crews into action.
Workers focused their 6 brine units, 16 salt and sand trucks and 8 snowplows on major streets with bridges and overpasses or any inclines or declines.
People WMC Action News 5 spoke to said they noticed the work that had been done.
“The little small streets, they’re real bad. But like the inner, bigger streets, Union, Poplar, it’s clear,” said Tracy Moore who lives in Memphis.
“On the roads less traveled, it was kind of icy but most of the streets like Union, is not bad at all,” said Ryan Tucker, who lives in Mid-Town.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation put its crews into action on highways all over the state earlier than expected when the snow started falling Sunday morning.
“In West Tennessee, we have around 300 to 400 people in at any given time to work this system, 24 hours a day,” said Nichole Lawrence.
WMC spoke to Nichole Lawrence, a representative of TDOT late Sunday evening.
She told me highways in West Tennessee were still in pretty good shape.
“Right now we’ve got some slick spots but all roads are clear,” she said.
Lawrence and other officials are urging everyone to avoid driving as much as possible over the next couple of days as road conditions will continue to make driving dangerous.
“Take it slow. Both hands on the wheel, slow down. Just really pay attention if you have to be out there and give yourself plenty of time,” said Lawerence.
