Another WINTER STORM WATCH issued as Mid-South awaits next storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An average of 3 to 5 inches of snow and sleet blanketed the Mid-South Sunday night and Monday. The frozen precipitation is gone for now but won’t be melting anytime soon, making for more travel headaches and closings Tuesday.
But that will be compounded by bitter cold and a WIND CHILL ADVISORY until noon Tuesday for the ENTIRE WMC Action News 5 coverage area.
Overnight lows will fall into the single digits by early Tuesday morning. Some locations along and west of the Mississippi River may fall below zero. That combined with a northwest wind will put wind chills at -5 to -15 across the area by sunrise.
Wind chill is calculated based on air temperature and wind speed. It is commonly referred to as the “feels like” temperature because the wind chill is how cold it actually feels to exposed skin when the wind is factored in.
For example, a temperature of 10 degrees with a calm wind would feel like 10 degrees, but a temperature of 10 degrees with a 10 MPH wind would feel like -4. So it’s all about the wind.
That’s why it’s extremely important to bundle up and cover as much exposed skin as possible when bitter cold and windy conditions come into play.
It will certainly feel cold Tuesday morning when the Mid-South reaches its coldest temperature around 7 a.m. along with winds of 5 to 10 MPH. Although winds will diminish to around 5 MPH by midday, wind chills will still remain in the single digits through the afternoon and into the evening.
Cold temperatures and wind chills will likely continue for the rest of the week as another winter storm develops and moves into the Mid-South late Tuesday night continuing through Wednesday and Thursday. This system will bring another round of snow and ice to the area.
An additional 2″ to 4″ of snow is possible through the period. As a result Wednesday and Thursday will be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
With temperatures remaining below freezing until the weekend the additional snow and ice will keep travel problems already in place through the week.
A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued for all of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area ahead of the storm system and could be upgraded to a winter storm warning as the system develops.
