Another winter weather system arrives Wednesday

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Temperatures will reach the upper 20s with snow showers or sleet possible. Winds will remain northeast at 5-10 mph. Light snow, sleet or freezing rain will continue off and on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow and sleet totals will range from 2-4 inches in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee with more sleet and ice possible in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Thursday. Most of it will end by midday Thursday with lows close to 10 Thursday night.