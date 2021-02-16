Another winter weather system arrives Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to more clouds by evening. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid teens. Therefore, there will not be much snow or ice melting. Winds will be north at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Low temperatures will remain steady in the middle teens and rise into the low 20s by Wednesday morning. Snow showers are possible late, especially in eastern Arkansas.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Temperatures will reach the upper 20s with snow showers or sleet possible. Winds will remain northeast at 5-10 mph. Light snow, sleet or freezing rain will continue off and on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow and sleet totals will range from 2-4 inches in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee with more sleet and ice possible in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Thursday. Most of it will end by midday Thursday with lows close to 10 Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 30.
WEEKEND: We will finally see snow melting away this weekend as temperatures rise to around 40 Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. We will have sunshine on Saturday, but more clouds Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s this weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.