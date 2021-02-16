Ark. to get 6-7k more vaccines per week; increases indoor/outdoor event directive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson started the press conference talking about the weather the state got Monday, as well as the next storm that will impact the state this week. Hutchinson said it’s the worst weather he’s seen in his lifetime.
The Governor extended the National Guard’s help through Friday.
At the time of his press conference, 18-20,000 Arkansans are without power.
Hutchinson says energy conservation is critical right now. He says there’s a natural gas shortage in the region due to severe weather in Texas and Oklahoma.
Hutchinson announced the requirement to have indoor events reviewed by ADH can now go beyond 100 attendees. The previous number was 10.
Also, the School and Community Sports was updated with competitions with two or more teams are now allowed, but the plan must be submitted and approved by ADH, and the host venue is responsible for compliance.
Dr. Jose R. Romero says he’s still concerned about variant strains of COVID-19, even though they have not been found in Arkansas yet.
Romero said, “We assume that they are present.”
Gov Hutchinson also announced Arkansas will receive an additional almost 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per week from the federal government. He said he received the news today during the governor’s call with the White House coronavirus task force.
