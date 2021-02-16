Collierville police officer hit by car, in ICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville police officer is in the hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle while on duty.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the officer was checking a vehicle parked next to a closed business. As he approached the car, the suspect backed up and hit the officer, knocking him to the ground. The car then took off.
The officer went to the hospital and is currently in ICU.
Police are now trying to locate the vehicle, a black 2012 Mazda MZ3 with Tennessee tag 1W3-5X3.
“Our team of investigators are working diligently to locate the suspects and the vehicle involved in this case,” said Chief Lane. “Our priority is the well-being of the injured officer and his family. Please keep them in your prayers.”
Call Collierville Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or submit an anonymous tip by texting CPDTIP and your tip to 847411.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.