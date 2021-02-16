Cross County road conditions vary after significant snowfall

CROSS COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the sun is shining, temperatures are still below freezing and lots of snow is on the ground. But Cross County Sheriff’s Office says some roadways are in good shape.
Deputies patrolling State Highway 1 and U.S. Highway 64 reported good road conditions.
State Highways 42 and 163 have both had one lane cleared for travel but State Highways 193 and 75 are a bit rough.
U.S. Highway 49 is covered in snow along with State Highway 364.
State Highway 284 is reportedly slick and also covered.
Cross County sheriff says most of the county and city roads are still covered as well.
You can call 238-5700 if you need assistance or 911 if you have an emergency.
