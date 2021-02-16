FedEx packages possibly delayed as winter weather hits Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe winter weather has caused substantial disruptions for FedEx at the Memphis hub.
Delays are possible for FedEx packages with the commitment date of February 16, 2021.
The shipping giant said they are committed to providing service to the best of their ability.
Customers have been asked to check the status of their packages and other service alerts at fedex.com.
FedEx ended their statement by saying the suspension of the Money-Back-Guarantee program is ongoing at this time due to the increase in U.S. e-commerce and other effects of the pandemic throughout the world.
